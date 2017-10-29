November Notes 2017

Heartstring Eulogies

Back by popular demand, the 2017 November Notes challenge is here!

Each day, during the month of November, write a poem inspired by that day’s corresponding song. Write what the sound makes you feel. How the lyrics move you. Anything that awakens your muse.

I’ve teamed up with the lovely Máh of @mah.writes and Rosema of @areadingwriter for this challenge, so be sure to follow them if you aren’t already. Use the #NovemberNotes tag and ping back to this post to make sure I don’t miss any of your pieces! Have fun!

I’ve added the list of songs below,

and I’ve included the image for easy reference

at the bottom of this post.

To listen to the songs on Spotify, click here.

1. The Night We Met – Lord Huron

2. New Rules – Dua Lipa

3. Wilderness – Jon Bryant

4. All the Pretty Girls – Kaleo

5…