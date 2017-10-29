Stone Angel- Christine Ray

Blood Into Ink

envision myself

alabaster

hard

cold

smooth

immune

to laser gaze

of strangers

that undress me

objectify me

judge me

reduce me

to curves

to openings

they were never invited

to explore

two x chromosomes

sentence me

to a lifetime of eyes

that look

but do not see

words uttered about my body

like a horse being sold

at market

that scratch and burn

like fingernails on the chalkboard

of my psyche

from mouths

that I fantasize sewing shut

with thick black thread

licking the blood dripping

down their vulnerable bare chests

while I undress them callously

with my acid eyes

judge their assets appraisingly

studs for breeding

and observe that they would be

much handsomer

if they smiled more

if I was not

alabaster

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved