My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
envision myself
alabaster
hard
cold
smooth
immune
to laser gaze
of strangers
that undress me
objectify me
judge me
reduce me
to curves
to openings
they were never invited
to explore
two x chromosomes
sentence me
to a lifetime of eyes
that look
but do not see
words uttered about my body
like a horse being sold
at market
that scratch and burn
like fingernails on the chalkboard
of my psyche
from mouths
that I fantasize sewing shut
with thick black thread
licking the blood dripping
down their vulnerable bare chests
while I undress them callously
with my acid eyes
judge their assets appraisingly
studs for breeding
and observe that they would be
much handsomer
if they smiled more
if I was not
alabaster
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Stone Angel- Christine Ray”
This poem speaks of anger and imbalance of power.
This line especially resonated with me,
“reduce me
to curves
to openings
they were never invited
to explore”
Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for reading and responding
LOVE THIS. You nailed it!
Thank you MsJadeLi! Glad that is resonated.
