The Daily Song: Oh, You Pretty Things (David Bowie)/Lisa Hannigan

Very cool cover of David Bowie’s Oh! You Pretty Things that was recently featured in my favorite new show Legion.

Oh! You Pretty Things

Wake up you sleepy headPut on some clothes,shake up your bedPut another log on the fire for meI’ve made some breakfast and coffeeLook out my window and what do I seeA crack in the skyand a hand reaching down to meAll the nightmares came todayAnd it looks as though they’rehere to stayWhat are we coming toNo room for me,no fun for youI think about a world to comeWhere the books were foundby the Golden onesWritten in pain, written in aweBy a puzzled man who questionedWhat we were here forAll the strangers came todayAnd it looks as thoughthey’re here to stayOh You Pretty ThingsDon’t you know you’re driving yourMamas and Papas insaneOh You Pretty ThingsDon’t you know you’re driving yourMamas and Papas insaneLet me make it plainLet me say it again)You gotta make wayfor the Homo Superior

Look at your children

See their faces in golden rays

Don’t kid yourself they belong to you

They’re the start of a coming race

The earth is a bitch

We’ve finished our news

Homo Sapiens have outgrown their use

All the strangers came today

And it looks as though they’re here to stay

[CHORUS]