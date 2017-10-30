A Forum for Divergent Literature

Fall Flings – Aurora Phoenix

autumn

fickle lover

you tease an aging summer

fill her weary lungs

with the heated breath

of your lost abandon

toss your fiery colors

crinkled casts

of your passionate embrace

at the feet of her sun-soaked journey –

gold threaded vermillion carpets

cushion the heartache

of her grand exit.

your fingerling breezes

caress her flushed brow

dapple sour apple kisses

upon bronzed shoulders

stencil erotic promises

beneath the sinews

of her marching thighs.

autumn

tantric temptress

you entice a nubile winter

fill his cavernous pockets

with polished talismans

of your smoke- breathed vitality

denude yourself of finery

an offbeat up-tempo

strip tease

shivering limbs outstretched

quivering in anticipation

of a lovers’ blanketing.

your razor nailed gusts

race in vixen bursts

grazing his arched spine

entice his withered furor

with amber beams

of half hooded coquetry

lingering languid

upon the clouded steel

of his stealthy advance.