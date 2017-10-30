Julia…-Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield. . .

My Sword and Shield....

They say

she was born

in that

massive thunderstorm

in 66′

They didn’t mean

she come into this

world through

her mother

What they meant

was that the lightning

came down

and split the ground

like Aphrodite

rising from

the waves

she stepped onto this

cursed earth

And with each and every

step she took

throughout her life

she left behind smoldering

footprints

They called her a witch,

hexborn

Said horses spooked

at the mention of her name

when she left a room

flowers would wilt and

cream would turn sour

Said her papa

had made a deal with

the ruinous powers

cheatin’ at cards

Devil came to collect

left a fever

and his mark on

her momma

One sunday

Preacher stopped his Sermon

when she walked into

the back of the chapel

Sat in the last row

not sayin nothin….

just watching.

I met her at

the Green…