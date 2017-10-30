Julia…-Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield. . .

Posted in Friends of Brave and Reckless

Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield. . .
This story told in verse completely swept me away from my every day life.

My Sword and Shield....

 

They say
she was born
in that
massive thunderstorm
in 66′

They didn’t mean
she come into this
world through
her mother

What they meant
was that the lightning
came down
and split the ground

like Aphrodite
rising from
the waves
she stepped onto this
cursed earth

And with each and every
step she took
throughout her life
she left behind smoldering
footprints

They called her a witch,
hexborn

Said horses spooked
at the mention of her name
when she left a room
flowers would wilt and
cream would turn sour

Said her papa
had made a deal with
the ruinous powers
cheatin’ at cards

Devil came to collect
left a fever
and his mark on
her momma

One sunday
Preacher stopped his Sermon
when she walked into
the back of the chapel

Sat in the last row
not sayin nothin….
just watching.

I met her at
the Green…

View original post 249 more words

2 thoughts on “Julia…-Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield. . .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s