Julia…-Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield. . .

Eric Syrdal/My Sword and Shield
This story told in verse completely swept me away from my every day life.
They say
she was born
in that
massive thunderstorm
in 66′
They didn’t mean
she come into this
world through
her mother
What they meant
was that the lightning
came down
and split the ground
like Aphrodite
rising from
the waves
she stepped onto this
cursed earth
And with each and every
step she took
throughout her life
she left behind smoldering
footprints
They called her a witch,
hexborn
Said horses spooked
at the mention of her name
when she left a room
flowers would wilt and
cream would turn sour
Said her papa
had made a deal with
the ruinous powers
cheatin’ at cards
Devil came to collect
left a fever
and his mark on
her momma
One sunday
Preacher stopped his Sermon
when she walked into
the back of the chapel
Sat in the last row
not sayin nothin….
just watching.
I met her at
the Green…
Julia
Such heart, mystery, and romance….just stunning.
Thank you, again, Lee!
