I look to the stars
In this onyx night
Trace constellations
with tentative fingertip
My heart aching to find
the shape of you
in raised dots
that read like braille
to my soul
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
I look to the stars
In this onyx night
Trace constellations
with tentative fingertip
My heart aching to find
the shape of you
in raised dots
that read like braille
to my soul
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Messages in the Night Sky”
This!!❤❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you enjoyed this Devika!
LikeLike
Wow! 👏🏽
LikeLike
Thank you Kunal! So glad you enjoyed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person