You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Cherylene Nicholas

I can feel the warmth of the sun
Going for a run all over my body
Its brilliant light can be seen from left and right
Pushing all the darkness out of sight
I can feel the sun and with it comes the promise of never-ending fun
But this is an illusion
As the daylight soon passes
It’s the night’s turn to give his classes
For those of us who prefer the sun
The night signals an end to the fun
For its now time to rest and this goes for even the best
Sulking as we each retreat for the night
Back to our homes we return like drones
To our mother’s warm embrace
Insisting that we wash our faces
We must admit we enjoyed those races 🙂
Our stomachs full
It’s time for bed
As mother gently kisses our foreheads
She whispers, “You were meant to know the night.
For although you could play all day,
The night is just a gentle way
Of saying leave some fun for another day.
Sweet dreams.”
Cherylene Nicholas is a School Administrator and Teacher. She created her very first blog LivingvsExisting.com where she writes poetry, health and wellness segments and enlightens her readers on other various topics. She is focused on self-development and self-improvement and is not afraid of sharing some of the life lessons she has learnt along the way. She is not afraid to try something new and keeps learning more and more about her talents every day.