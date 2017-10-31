i am a woman
in a large
glass box
that is slowly
steadily
filling with water
covering my feet
my ankles
my knees
padlocks of my
own design
keep me trapped
in this watery prison
the opaque panels
block me from view
murals painted with
images of my placid
face doing routine things
deceive the world
inside the box
the water
has reached
my hips
my waist
this water has weight
has heft
presses against me
locks me in place
speakers outside the box
play my prerecorded voice
soft
calm
lulling the audience
while the water
the soothing temperature of my bath
continues to rise
covers my chest
suffocates me
part of me fights
struggles to break free
longs for fresh air
longs for the light
part of me is tired
so very very tired
how easy it would be
to just let go
relinquish myself
to the darkness
the clock is ticking
as the water rises
dangerously high
up to my shoulders now
my voice will soon be gone
can I pull a Houdini
or will I drown
in this unholy
flood of my tears
my blood
my liquid pain?
2 thoughts on “Drowning”
Your gift for writing is incredible. You really make the reader feel the weight of the ‘water’ too.
I really hope you “pull a Houdini” .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much. I am flattered to know that my writing was so evocative for you.
LikeLike