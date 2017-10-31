Holding Out Your Hand- Rahul Gaur

A monochromatic answer to my

neon glow query

A laugh that distils rebuke

to my naive little worry

Nothing really happened

according to you

while I was battling with gigantic spacecrafts

filled with aliens from the galaxy of assumptions

and suddenly

The surroundings turned orange

I walked passively beyond your magnetic repulsion

and found myself free of all that you are

A black hole that sucks in my brightest day

A tsunami that drowns what I’ve built for myself

You realise that something did happen

and walked with a purpose towards me

while I lost mine

The dust-storm turned from orange to grey

and the momentary peace turned into a lasting anomaly

of me turning back towards you,

Watching you make the effort I’d always wanted you to

We walk towards each other

The centre of which has a broken Roman statue

That held its hand towards nothingness

still hoping that it will hold it back

But we don’t meet at the centre

We meet somewhere closer to your world

A world that’s monochromatic

away from the neon glow

Time does its thing

and it seems like nothing really happened

according to you

while I was battling with gigantic spacecrafts

filled with aliens from the galaxy of assumptions

and suddenly

I never returned, while you waited at the centre

holding out your hand towards

nothingness.