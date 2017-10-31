The Daily Song: Tired As Fuck/The Staves

Badass song by The Staves. I think this should be the unofficial theme song of all those that suffer with fibromyalgia and CFS

Tired As Fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve and do my coat up

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Put down the phone, put on my gloves and wish me luck

Wish me luck

Oh, I’m tired as hell

Oh, I’m tired as hell

Busted bed, broken door and I’m keeping to myself

Oh, I’m tired as hell

Oh, I’m tired as hell

Put down the phone, put on my shoes and wish me well

Wish me well

Never had a prayer to swallow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Never had a prayer to follow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Nothing no one ever can do to bring me back up

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck

Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve, just wish me luck

Wish me luck

Never had a prayer to swallow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Never had a prayer to follow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Never had a prayer to swallow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Never had a prayer to follow

I’ll be coming home tomorrow