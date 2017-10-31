The Daily Song: Tired As Fuck/The Staves

Badass song by The Staves.  I think this should be the unofficial theme song of all those that suffer with fibromyalgia and CFS

Tired As Fuck

Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve and do my coat up
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Put down the phone, put on my gloves and wish me luck
Wish me luck

Oh, I’m tired as hell
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Busted bed, broken door and I’m keeping to myself
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Put down the phone, put on my shoes and wish me well
Wish me well

Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Nothing no one ever can do to bring me back up
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve, just wish me luck
Wish me luck

Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow

Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow

