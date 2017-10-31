The Sharp Blade of Memory

snow white hands

cupped around

open flame

sharp-edged bones glow

skeletal in orange-red light

seeking warmth

seeking redemption

from long lost girl

who blazed fiery passion

righteous conviction

vulnerable heart

protected by angry bravado

so adept at pushing away

those brave enough

foolish enough

to attempt to scale

well maintained obsidian walls

would that storm of a girl recognize

who she became?

would she ever find it

within herself

to forgive

to absolve

the weak woman

she grew up to be

who forgot

solemn pinky finger promises

made on dark

desperate nights

steely enough to draw blood

to never become

one of them?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved