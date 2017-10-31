The Sharp Blade of Memory

snow white hands
cupped around
open flame
sharp-edged bones glow
skeletal in orange-red light
seeking warmth
seeking redemption
from long lost girl
who blazed fiery passion
righteous conviction
vulnerable heart
protected by angry bravado
so adept at pushing away
those brave enough
foolish enough
to attempt to scale
well maintained obsidian walls
would that storm of a girl recognize
who she became?
would she ever find it
within herself
to forgive
to absolve
the weak woman
she grew up to be
who forgot
solemn pinky finger promises
made on dark
desperate nights
steely enough to draw blood
to never become
one of them?
