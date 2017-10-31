The Valley of Drifted Snow- To Be Determined

Go Dog Go Café

“Long johns, my friend, we need to put them on to stave the cold”

It feels colder these days than when as kids we built snowmen,

Rode our flexible flyer down the hill, brave and reckless, laughing.

We wake in the morning with stiff fingers and an unusual chill: 40?

New England would laugh a collective laugh at our need for layers.

Yet, here we are, in our pit, in our mire, seeking rock for our feet,

Fingers numb to the bone, the pain we feel hard to diagnose, known

Inside our souls, yet we only share part of the details, what our shame

Forgets to hide as we try and abate our shivering flesh, ripped away

From the bones that once held us upright and strong as we climbed

Back up the hill once our laughter filled the valley of drifted snow.

Are we far from those teenagers now?…