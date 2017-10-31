When silence becomes seduction-Yashkan/Yassy in Poetry

yaskhan

In the stillness of waiting I build my temple of words In the sacred confines Where blood flows in blodroots halo Spirit's strength serves survival. When silence becomes seduction I bring forth from the safety of my bosom Truth's tender fidelity Disciplining delirium in my mind As nib sculpts silhouettes Of holographic dna Carving words out of misery Igniting auras of fantasy Almost supernatural In the spaces of time..infinitisimal A promise of charismatic magnetism Like jasmine scent on my breath In my hourglass of volatile sensiblities My heartbeat waits for salvation.. The cosmos does not answer... Inspired by the movie Bladerunner 2049