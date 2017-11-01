Forged of Flame: A Shield Maiden Battle Song

My latest collaboration with my amazing Shield Maiden sisters at Blood Into Ink

Blood Into Ink

valkyrie

(Kindra M. Austin)

The fire that whelms me does   

not consume; for it is mine

own—

I do control inferno,

a blood-borne lust to conquer

pain—

Here you come with buckets of water,

and a head distended with ego

convinced I’m a woman in distress

The fire that whelms me does

not consume; for it is mine

own—

my defense mechanism,

desire to live forged in

flame—

Shield Maiden calls for no goddamned man 

 

(Aurora Phoenix)

these flames that fence me

char me not

they are the hungering tongues

of my animus

I spark them

cerise

feeding them on

the oxygen of my outrage

when the world crushes

upon me

you hasten forward

all suited up

toting your much touted hose

as if your stream

could touch these flames

these flames that fence me

char me not

they are the hungering tongues

of my animus

I fan them

