Forged of Flame: A Shield Maiden Battle Song

My latest collaboration with my amazing Shield Maiden sisters at Blood Into Ink
(Kindra M. Austin)
The fire that whelms me does
not consume; for it is mine
own—
I do control inferno,
a blood-borne lust to conquer
pain—
Here you come with buckets of water,
and a head distended with ego
convinced I’m a woman in distress
The fire that whelms me does
not consume; for it is mine
own—
my defense mechanism,
desire to live forged in
flame—
Shield Maiden calls for no goddamned man
(Aurora Phoenix)
these flames that fence me
char me not
they are the hungering tongues
of my animus
I spark them
cerise
feeding them on
the oxygen of my outrage
when the world crushes
upon me
you hasten forward
all suited up
toting your much touted hose
as if your stream
could touch these flames
these flames that fence me
char me not
they are the hungering tongues
of my animus
I fan them
View original post 317 more words