‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’: A Shield Maiden Collaboration

A Forum for Divergent Literature

1Wise-Woman

Her words, her will, her worth

Trampled and trodden

Forgotten

But for her

Flickering light

Fueled by ferocity

Molded with might

Courage compiled

Resilience reconciled

Wolves wryly grin

Circling again

Nevertheless, she persisted

Christine Ray

She was told little girls

should be seen, not heard

but silence was suffocating

truth twisted in her stomach

razor sharp

when her voice finally rose

from a whisper

to a roar

they tried to drown her out

their indignation a cacophony

Nevertheless, she persisted

Aurora Phoenix

her initial protestations

propelled by burning bile

bubbling pique

in a voice squeaky

with disuse

were dubbed whining

she scrubbed corrosion

from rusted tongue

flexed, strengthening

articulate exclamation

strident

castrating

they proclaimed her

nevertheless, she persisted

Kindra M. Austin

Disregard your heart, they said

Faith is for the fools

Chasing gold; bold are the weak

Dream seekers

Dreams don’t raise children

Nevertheless, she persisted