Thoughtsthoughtsthoughts- December Rose

As the stars align

and the moonlight shines

in the back of my mind

making space for time

and time is all I need

for me to finally breathe

there’s not enough air, it seems

there’s not enough salt in the sea

yet the salt will soon overthrow

all the water and sand, like snow

on a forest somewhere I will grow

if only warmth follows, in tow

a warmth I can’t seem to shake

like the white of a snowflake

or the pinch of salt inside a cake

there’s only time for dawn to break

So into my chair… … … I sank

I just need a moment.. … … to think

Instead, I stand. … … and blink.

Mymindlikestorhymeallthetimebutitnevereverseemstojustgo

_________________.

My name is December Rose… Well, that’s not entirely true, but I prefer that name as a writer. Just like everyone else, I’m not just a writer. I’m also not just a musician, engineer, coffee enthusiast, or child, but I am all of those things and plus a bit more. I’ve lived life and had my share of wonderful and regrettable experiences, and found that my place in the world seems to be in words. I like to tell stories about my friends because they’re all quirky characters, and I think they could all be legends, if they’d let themselves. I like to write poetry about the beautiful things in life, and yeah, sometimes I get a bit melancholy. Really, my December Rose blog is all about wearing my heart on my sleeve and keeping up my creative writing skills, since my job requires zero creativity, and if I went all day without some sort of outlet, I’d lose myself. I’d appreciate any and all critique (don’t worry about sparing my feelings. If you’re coming from the angle of trying to help me improve, I’ll understand even the most nit-picky critique) because I do intend to write and publish books someday. I also just love people, and if my writing can be an inspiration or simply bring a smile to even one other human, it’ll be worth it to me. My goal is to make memories, be in memories, and give others something to remember.

“God gave us memories so we could have roses in December” – J. M. Barrie (author of Peter Pan)