Unspoken (revisited)

i try to type
the words
on the screen
but the backspace key
seems to have a mind of its own
keeps deleting the text
i try saying the words
out loud
but they freeze in my throat
before melting away
into my gut
i have spent
a lifetime
believing that the most
blasphemous words
in the English language
that I could ever say were
vulnerable
need
fragile
help me
don’t leave
i do not allow
my traitorous tongue
to admit weakness
frantically trying
to convince everyone
convince myself
that I am
invincible
i zealously defend
and protect a heart
strong as steel
deep as ocean
battered and dented
delicate as glass
burying it so deeply
it would take an archaeologist
to unearth it
i ignore that i have body
that I am flesh and bone
blood and sweat
curves and edges
heartbeat and sighs
my sanity depending at times
on my ability to float out of my body
onto the ceiling
until danger has passed
i am raw
humbled
before you
weary
bruised
brought to my knees
i am vulnerable
i am fragile
i am breaking
cracking at the seams
into a thousand brightly colored shards
and it is killing me to ask you
to reach out your hand
and help me up