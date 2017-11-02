Choke Hold

My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
There is breath
the sharp inhale
of undiluted emotion
that stings
sharp and bright
going down
so much pulverized glass
the slow release
viscous
warm
gritty
thick with double meaning
that I choke on
as I exhale
I try to clear my throat
of you
but you cling to my uvula
resisting my efforts
to expel you
to exorcise your poltergeist
I made you
you rumble angrily
against my vocal chords
perhaps
I concede
as I administer the Heimlich maneuver
viciously on myself
relish the ache of my ribs
as I finally rid myself of you
whiskey chaser burns exquisitely
down my raw throat
purifying me of your taint
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Image courtesy of Pinterest