Choke Hold

There is breath

the sharp inhale

of undiluted emotion

that stings

sharp and bright

going down

so much pulverized glass

the slow release

viscous

warm

gritty

thick with double meaning

that I choke on

as I exhale

I try to clear my throat

of you

but you cling to my uvula

resisting my efforts

to expel you

to exorcise your poltergeist

I made you

you rumble angrily

against my vocal chords

perhaps

I concede

as I administer the Heimlich maneuver

viciously on myself

relish the ache of my ribs

as I finally rid myself of you

whiskey chaser burns exquisitely

down my raw throat

purifying me of your taint

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

