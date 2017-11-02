The Freshest Thing in the Clearing- G.R. Melvin

.                   i)

M  U  C  H

often it’s uncertain   to see,

to see the true things through,

but certainly sometime’s there’s time

when surely much of what’s new

when noticed might matter

to you or rather

to  me

.

.                    ii)

.

D  U  E

I fear I forget that the frail,

nearly unable, but

when a whisper of   Will…

when they muster an incalculable

measure of  reach

to straighten, and lean up

for what’s due.

That’s alot to wait for

.

The Freshest thing in the clearing

by the pond’s sunk boat,

near a nest,  There’s this ringing

drop, possibly  just now  dotting

one leaf,  left  just new

by all the dew

That’s what I wait for

.

.

.

.

.

G.R. MELVIN, AKA namelessneed, fairly free here in southwest florida, with more than enough time to take hard time to work the honest work of sweet-talking the walk, fighting the good fight, and going on too long about what I don’t know. you know, the mystic
I’m at Spilling Some

