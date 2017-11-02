The Freshest Thing in the Clearing- G.R. Melvin

. i)
M U C H
often it’s uncertain to see,
to see the true things through,
but certainly sometime’s there’s time
when surely much of what’s new
when noticed might matter
to you or rather
to me
.
. ii)
.
D U E
I fear I forget that the frail,
nearly unable, but
when a whisper of Will…
when they muster an incalculable
measure of reach
to straighten, and lean up
for what’s due.
That’s alot to wait for
.
The Freshest thing in the clearing
by the pond’s sunk boat,
near a nest, There’s this ringing
drop, possibly just now dotting
one leaf, left just new
by all the dew
That’s what I wait for
.
.
.
.
.
G.R. MELVIN, AKA namelessneed, fairly free here in southwest florida, with more than enough time to take hard time to work the honest work of sweet-talking the walk, fighting the good fight, and going on too long about what I don’t know. you know, the mystic
I’m at Spilling Some