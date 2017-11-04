Hallucination- Aakriti Kuntal

Whisper and the Roar

Vapors, inhaled and exhaled,

your porous skin whistles

Your skin has melted my darling

and lit these oiled sinks that I call palms

Here I collect you, between my threaded selves

Weave you with a needle in my teeth

and carve you

Your incense, bourbon patches on my winter body

I cling to you

dance on your shoulders, see-saw and rhythms

I think the atmosphere is in my mouth

and I have begun to choke

So I slide into you, legs first

lungs floating in saline bowls

and disintegrate on the tip of your tongue

I think I’m all grey, my love

I think I’m all grey

and that’s never gonna change

for you are not really here

For women like me

who carry a floppy womb of fate

and tyres on our belly

The worms of destiny and sheets of uncertainty

You are not really here

You are just…