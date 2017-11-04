My latest piece on the Whisper and the Roar
They tell me
I am no longer
a bringer of life
since monthly ruby tides
synced to moon rhythms
have ceased
they call me
desiccated
crone
barren
obsolete
they do not know
my truth
My womb
my soul
primordial oceans
humming with
single cell organisms
itching to divide
multiply
to explode with
fecund creativity
feminine power
waiting taut
to be unleashed
with passion
with fury
recreate this universe
in her image
realign the stars
this is why the world
of men
in the armor of their three piece suits
and patronizing voices
fear the sexuality
of middle age women
orgasmic contractions
of our womb
acid words from our pens
our combined voices
a hail of silver bullets disrupting
the smoke of illusion
shattering the mirrors
of status quo
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved