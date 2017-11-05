Tear drops
trace your
cheek bones
almost languid
in their flow
Whisper soft
my hand reaches out
delicately wipes
errant tears away
caressing wet paths
they have followed
Hand sliding slowly
down your breastbone
to rest on
your beating heart
Caged, not free
I hear its lonesome song
We breathe in time
close my eyes
silently communicate
through gentle touch
Deep longing to ease
your heart’s
rough edges
Heal pain
ease burdens
And find
that your tears
have become mine
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved