Whisper

Tear drops

trace your

cheek bones

almost languid

in their flow

 

Whisper soft

my hand reaches out

delicately wipes

errant tears away

caressing wet paths

they have followed

 

Hand sliding slowly

down your breastbone

to rest on

your beating heart

Caged, not free

I hear its lonesome song

 

We breathe in time

close my eyes

silently communicate

through gentle touch

Deep longing to ease

your heart’s

rough edges

Heal pain

ease burdens

And find

that your tears

have become mine

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

