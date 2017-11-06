Chicken Dinner – Nicole Lyons

A Forum for Divergent Literature

We crossed that bridge

the second you came upon it,

beach blankets soaked

and the lovers’ notes

carved a generation before us

had seemed entirely too heavy

until that night when I sat down

to undercooked chicken and overcooked rice

served with an unconditional side of love.

And I remember feeling sorry for the chicken

at that moment in all of my wise teenage years,

and having an epiphany right there

at the dinner table next to an alcoholic

control freak who called me stepdaughter

and walked upon me to seal it

like the gummy flap of an envelope

stuffed with unloved letters,

and a mother who wore exhaustion

hidden inside her navy pumps.

Death, no matter how it is served

will always precede dinner

unless breakfast beats it to lunch.

And I thought myself wise beyond my years

in that moment, still warm

from the glow of your summer…