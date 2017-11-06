Interpretation of Shadows-Olde Punk (RamJet Poetry) & Christine Ray (Brave and Reckless)

Originally posted on Sudden Denouement

Interpretation of shadow

culmination of the pale deaths

cogito ergo, en utero

vagabond goth kids thrash around the room

time slow, I don’t know

I never want to go home

right here with you

I fell down again

tripped into you

spilled my soul

we are the midnight heretics

let’s smoke a bowl

and talk about kids and politics

I wonder what your shadow says

I am left stunned, paralyzed

by your movement in the dying light

Friday night blues

Misfits in Hybrid Moments

Tired Dustbowl town

Torn blue jeans

untucked flannel shirt

skull cap cool

Riding our skateboards

Nowhere fast

Biding time

Ringleaders

of our gang of two

No need for sidekicks

when we chase

twilight shapes together

We are everything we need

Time and space seem to conform

to your every desire

You set a fire in my heart

that still burns in the next county

I tattooed your name on

my fingers with a Sharpie

and a sewing needle

That day on the bridge

by the creek when you

said that you loved Layne Staley

I watched you gather the shadows

and banish the dark

Everything stood stark

Bas-relief of your religion

I swore I would become your disciple

Following you home barefoot and stoned

Comrades-in-arms

You and me against the world

Things so clear, so simple

And then. . .

You are looking at me differently

Long sideways glances

Words unsaid hang between us

Make me uneasy

Make me question

Make me look at you differently

A thousand exploding possibilities

Our first hungry kiss

Butterfly wings starting a hurricane

on another continent

We shed clothes

My tomboy armor

You lay your trembling heart against mine

on my parents’ rec room couch

Our shadows fuse, dance on the wood paneled wall

Slipping into each other

Like the lyrics of a Red Hot Chili Peppers

song

From a changing perspective

I learn what I thought was wrong

My head flips an ollie

This is so much better than Molly

We are writing a whole new story

Into the chapters of a small town

So far into you I can hear every sound

Slam and crash in our punk rock romance

Our souls laugh as our bodies

entwine

Now I know what your shadowy signs

Had to say, “Come and love me fool”

Etched into my forever

On a young and hungry Saturday

Olde Punk writes RamJet Poetry and Christine Ray writes for Brave and Reckless

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved