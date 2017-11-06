Interpretation of Shadows-Olde Punk (RamJet Poetry) & Christine Ray (Brave and Reckless)

Originally posted on Sudden Denouement
Interpretation of shadow
culmination of the pale deaths
cogito ergo, en utero
vagabond goth kids thrash around the room
time slow, I don’t know
I never want to go home
right here with you
I fell down again
tripped into you
spilled my soul
we are the midnight heretics
let’s smoke a bowl
and talk about kids and politics
I wonder what your shadow says
I am left stunned, paralyzed
by your movement in the dying light
Friday night blues
Misfits in Hybrid Moments
Tired Dustbowl town
Torn blue jeans
untucked flannel shirt
skull cap cool
Riding our skateboards
Nowhere fast
Biding time
Ringleaders
of our gang of two
No need for sidekicks
when we chase
twilight shapes together
We are everything we need
Time and space seem to conform
to your every desire
You set a fire in my heart
that still burns in the next county
I tattooed your name on
my fingers with a Sharpie
and a sewing needle
That day on the bridge
by the creek when you
said that you loved Layne Staley
I watched you gather the shadows
and banish the dark
Everything stood stark
Bas-relief of your religion
I swore I would become your disciple
Following you home barefoot and stoned
Comrades-in-arms
You and me against the world
Things so clear, so simple
And then. . .
You are looking at me differently
Long sideways glances
Words unsaid hang between us
Make me uneasy
Make me question
Make me look at you differently
A thousand exploding possibilities
Our first hungry kiss
Butterfly wings starting a hurricane
on another continent
We shed clothes
My tomboy armor
You lay your trembling heart against mine
on my parents’ rec room couch
Our shadows fuse, dance on the wood paneled wall
Slipping into each other
Like the lyrics of a Red Hot Chili Peppers
song
From a changing perspective
I learn what I thought was wrong
My head flips an ollie
This is so much better than Molly
We are writing a whole new story
Into the chapters of a small town
So far into you I can hear every sound
Slam and crash in our punk rock romance
Our souls laugh as our bodies
entwine
Now I know what your shadowy signs
Had to say, “Come and love me fool”
Etched into my forever
On a young and hungry Saturday
Olde Punk writes RamJet Poetry and Christine Ray writes for Brave and Reckless
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved