Drawing Down the Moon

Bare alabaster arms raised to the heavens

I sing the ancient songs to the endless night

I draw down the moon from the velvet

Cradle her in my arms like a babe

Bathe in her icy luminescence

Draw it deep into my body

Until my skin is translucent

Cool to the touch

I am filled with the light

Of a thousand stars

And the wolves howl

To the empty sky

You contain the fire of the sun

Golden and crimson

It slips through your veins

Ripples beneath your skin

Dances in your eyes

Amber that holds my image fixed

We are holy, consecrated

Equals worthy of each other

Performing an ancient rite

That cleanses the earth

And ignites the night