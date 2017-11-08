The Cadence of Hope- December Rose

The mechanical resonance
that fills my bones
has me cracking.
Constructive frequency
chips away
at my shoulders and knees.
Rejection to critique
to the words
that no one speaks
that haunt me
that makes my courage
flee
my visage
disfiguring.
This is not pretty.
This is the ugly
me.
But I keep getting up,
pushing forward,
moving on,
walk the line
the rhythm and rhyme
that don’t waste time
with “I’m not fine.”
Because I am.
I am good.
I mean I’m not,
but the place I’ve stood
is not hallowed ground
and it’s nothing profound
it’s nothing short
of white noise
and useless sound.
But I am a symphony
walking to the swing beat
that cascades from inside me
the one that sets my feet free
tells me I can be me
to keep on persevering
and in order to get me to sing,
it starts with something moving
gets my heart beating
the things I fear – fleeting
what held me back – deceiving
has no place – retreating
moving forward is freeing.
I walk to the cadence of Hope.
My name is December Rose… Well, that’s not entirely true, but I prefer that name as a writer. Just like everyone else, I’m not just a writer. I’m also not just a musician, engineer, coffee enthusiast, or child, but I am all of those things and plus a bit more. I’ve lived life and had my share of wonderful and regrettable experiences, and found that my place in the world seems to be in words. I like to tell stories about my friends because they’re all quirky characters, and I think they could all be legends, if they’d let themselves. I like to write poetry about the beautiful things in life, and yeah, sometimes I get a bit melancholy. Really, my December Rose blog is all about wearing my heart on my sleeve and keeping up my creative writing skills, since my job requires zero creativity, and if I went all day without some sort of outlet, I’d lose myself. I’d appreciate any and all critique (don’t worry about sparing my feelings. If you’re coming from the angle of trying to help me improve, I’ll understand even the most nit-picky critique) because I do intend to write and publish books someday. I also just love people, and if my writing can be an inspiration or simply bring a smile to even one other human, it’ll be worth it to me. My goal is to make memories, be in memories, and give others something to remember.
“God gave us memories so we could have roses in December” – J. M. Barrie (author of Peter Pan)
