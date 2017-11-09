Encoded- Aurora Phoenix

Whisper and the Roar

her ovaries must harbor

in sub-atomic particles

the Jungian aggregation

of all the silencings

the brutal

culturally sanctioned

“God says we should do this”

stoned-for-expressing-sexuality

burned-at-the-stake-for-witchcraft

disfiguring-acid-attacks-for-stepping-out-of-place

whipped-for-being-raped-by-plantation-master

silencings

the subtle

speak-only-when-spoken-to

nice-girls-don’t-rock-the-boat

don’t-be-hostile-I-was-just-kidding-can’t-you-take-a-joke

ignoring-her-comment-and-celebrating-his-quote-of-it

interrupting-to-condescendingly-explain-concepts-she-mistresses

eye-rolling-in-the-face-of-articulate-outrage

silencings

the genital

debasing-the-source-of-life

degrading-the-center-of-worship-if-she-dares-to-control-it

equating-strength-and-ecstasy-with-cowardice

pussy-calling-pussy-grabbing-without-permission

believing-she-bodies-are-public-property

silencings

the relational

perpetual-mother-blaming-for-all-offsprings’-foibles

coffee-fetching-office-organizing-boss-managing-scapegoat-for-missteps

don’t-worry-your-pretty-little-head-about-it-I-got-this-dismissive-“protector”

act-like-a-virgin-in-public-a-whore-in-my-bed-but-only-when-I-want-it-lover

save-me-from-myself-angel-go-along-with-my-wild-ideas-demon-wife

stoop-shouldered-bearer-of-familial-societal-global-responsibility

silencings

how else can she explain

how/why

her eloquent-wordsmithing-doctorally-educated-driven

intrepidly-public-speaking-on-camera-exposing-her-greatest-shame

advocate-passionately-challenging-the-establishment

speaking-truth-to-power-for-a-cause

self

falters

when she tries to say

calm-matter-of-fact-determined-insisting-it-be-honored

“I need this. I deserve this.”

…silenced.

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside.”