Encoded- Aurora Phoenix

Aurora Phoenix etches truth like acid on the screen.
her ovaries must harbor
in sub-atomic particles
the Jungian aggregation
of all the silencings
the brutal
culturally sanctioned
“God says we should do this”
stoned-for-expressing-sexuality
burned-at-the-stake-for-witchcraft
disfiguring-acid-attacks-for-stepping-out-of-place
whipped-for-being-raped-by-plantation-master
silencings
the subtle
speak-only-when-spoken-to
nice-girls-don’t-rock-the-boat
don’t-be-hostile-I-was-just-kidding-can’t-you-take-a-joke
ignoring-her-comment-and-celebrating-his-quote-of-it
interrupting-to-condescendingly-explain-concepts-she-mistresses
eye-rolling-in-the-face-of-articulate-outrage
silencings
the genital
debasing-the-source-of-life
degrading-the-center-of-worship-if-she-dares-to-control-it
equating-strength-and-ecstasy-with-cowardice
pussy-calling-pussy-grabbing-without-permission
believing-she-bodies-are-public-property
silencings
the relational
perpetual-mother-blaming-for-all-offsprings’-foibles
coffee-fetching-office-organizing-boss-managing-scapegoat-for-missteps
don’t-worry-your-pretty-little-head-about-it-I-got-this-dismissive-“protector”
act-like-a-virgin-in-public-a-whore-in-my-bed-but-only-when-I-want-it-lover
save-me-from-myself-angel-go-along-with-my-wild-ideas-demon-wife
stoop-shouldered-bearer-of-familial-societal-global-responsibility
silencings
how else can she explain
how/why
her eloquent-wordsmithing-doctorally-educated-driven
intrepidly-public-speaking-on-camera-exposing-her-greatest-shame
advocate-passionately-challenging-the-establishment
speaking-truth-to-power-for-a-cause
self
falters
when she tries to say
calm-matter-of-fact-determined-insisting-it-be-honored
“I need this. I deserve this.”
…silenced.
