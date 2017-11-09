Nicole Lyon’s first book of poetry Hush completely rocked my world. I am super excited that her second book of poetry I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl was just released by Sudden Denouement Publications and is available at Amazon.com. You can get a taste of Nicole’s dazzling writing at The Lithium Chronicles.
I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl/Nicole Lyons
