Lois E. Linkens wrote perfectly to my mood today.
i checked myself and saw that i was nothing; the bones of poets gone and done lay beneath the hills. i put on my boots and took my shovel, for to disturb them would be a lesser crime than to ignore.
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
