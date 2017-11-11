And Painted the Floor- Kindra M. Austin

My beautiful friend Kindra lost her mother this week. Please hold her and her family in the light
In the kitchen
my mother was dead with no religion;
she’d bumped her head and painted the floor.
Dead head red
linoleum
Mother were your eyes closed or open?
Only the cat knows
as well as policemen.
Bloated bag of bones
drained and taking space in chest of drawers…
you don’t belong there but what can I do?
I’ve never been good at saving you.
You wait for the oven that will
fulfill
your wishes.
Don’t fret mother;
your girls won’t toss the dirt on you.
We will wear your body dressed in silver
displayed ‘round our necks.
No one can hurt you now.
Not your mother or your father;
not corrupt Jehovah
who’d abandoned you at sixteen years
young.
Mama 19 again at 24;
You weren’t perfect but you were ours
and you were beautiful even at your ugliest
because we knew you loved us
so fucking hard it…
