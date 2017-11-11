You are liquid warmth
In the long frosty nights
You are soft whisper
In a world that only shouts
You are gentle touch
In a room of sharp corners and biting edges
You are jewel tones, full nuance and shading
In the stark white sterile spaces
You are embracing acceptance
At the end of the longest day
When the world has done its best
To wear me down
To break me
You are welcome respite for my weary soul
For my battered heart
And I long to lose myself in the shelter
Of your arms
