Sympathy for the Devil

Dances with Tricksters

Each pang is a razor wedged into the cleft between my breasts,

every word is a knife between the tender lung under two ribs,

my aorta is a river of regret, damn these delicate dissections!

Curse this liar’s flesh, this one-dimensional cage of rage, why

do I bleed each full moon but spill stars from eyes forevermore?

Why does the wolf have a wildness only at night but mourning dove

weep each sunrise? My instinct says we are one, and your pain is

mine, and when you suffocate I too am drowning in nightingales.

Remember the emperor whose bird sang of misfortune, how tsars

chase firebirds that grant ill wishes? Perhaps to love is surgery,

stitching misshapen limbs and quivering tongues to a monster mass.

I think of Hellraiser, of Pinhead saying pain is pleasure, that

tenterhooks of you are tearing my bandages off and stripping me.

I’m naked on…