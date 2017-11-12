I dream of my dead
vivid technicolor hauntings
in the wee morning hours
just before waking
I sit up with a start
heart thudding
disoriented
morning
after
morning
dreams cling to me
thick honey and lemon
sticky sweet coating
that clogs my thoughts
stings the partially healed wounds
loss has lashed over and over
onto my soul
they pucker
they burn
Perhaps I could summon my ghosts
Ouija board in lap
demand less cryptic messages
but I am not ready
for their judgments
of my life
some part of me
that I do not acknowledge
holds on
refuses to let them fade
disintegrate atom by atom
into the mists of my past
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved