Midnight Precedes- OldePunk/RamJet Poetry & Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

Midnight precedes
The dawning of you
Shadows and peaches
Lavender and spices
Rare, honeyed tongue
Sings rapture
My soliloquy of you
Cool moonlight
Carves your shadow
Against stark walls
But you are smooth whiskey
Intoxicating to my parched soul
Cedar and pine
Warm earth against my skin
From earth it begins
Aquiline movements
Fostered by need
To travel without motion
Traverse the depths
Of the lilac and evergreen
Pools of your eyes
Sacred stolen hours
We claim as our own
We declare victory over the selfish god
Time
In this indigo night
Where everything that is not us
Drifts away
Like silver dust motes
Writ of passage into
The deep dark
Where our secrets
Are kept by the verdant
Grasses and tall oaks
Cottonwood blooms scent
The air of our bonding
We explore our mysteries
Your hands
Clasping mine
Ground me
Connect me
To where our souls and
Bodies entwine
Our breath rising
And falling in unison
Born unto a full moon
Platinum and diamond
We are anointed
Holly and ash
Truth enchants
Incantation of love
As below, so above
Earth and heaven
Body and mind
As below, so above
Hearts and bodies
At last in repose
Held tenderly
Reverently
Until dawn’s first blush
Olde Punk writes RamJet Poetry and Christine Ray writes for Brave and Reckless