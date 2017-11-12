Time and Sticks-Aakriti Kuntal

A Forum for Divergent Literature

By Aakriti Kuntal

My legs elongate

into uncertainty,

their uneven shapes masquerading

a rather even formlessness

Prickly clouds hang

with shaven heads

and Clot

the artery, the pace,

the rhythm of this slovenly existence

I tap the round edges of my calves

and meet the rising color of age,

a darkened maple hue,

accumulation of multiple days

cemented boundaries of blurring worm cells

fountains of tension and pain

Occasionally I think

I could bury myself in space,

Swallow vacuum like food and create a gaping hole,

a minute, a day, a lifetime

Anything that spells ‘ Okay ‘

Occasionally I think

I could burn onto the side table

and nothing will take notice

not the cold sheen of blue curtains

not the clocking lights in my room

That nobody will take notice

And suddenly I will be sliced into two,

two equally nonexistent dimensions of time and space

image courtesy…