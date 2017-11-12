Max Meunier performs alchemy on words on Sudden Denouement.
A Forum for Divergent Literature
Umbral Nimbus- Max Meuiner
the preference
is to not partake
thus, do parts
persist with aching
much akin to skin
forsaken
and inference
of its open ends
through foregone hope
denied amend
that only cloaks
a wartime pretense
in pensive pantomime
suspending
flush with fiery flashes
spurring tear-soaked
soft surrender
as those failed attempts
by hailed December misanthropes
whose fragile mark we missed
when tenuous hearts tempestuous
had stumbled
just to kiss
an ushered shadow’s curse
stark as stillness
set to filaments
of nimbic aureolae
these scarecrows
sowing ceaseless storms
bestowed upon us
bested by our time-worn stoic brand
of listless christening
forsworn
for sake
of Christ
or what we think
we know
or know
to think
our thoughts unflinching
tethered tight
to sinking vessels
versed in would-be servile vaunting
self-availed
and self-avowed
cowering as our symphonies wail
like ailing scripture
subsisting
on some Sylphium-shaped shield’s frail sense
of fleeting
