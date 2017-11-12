Umbral Nimbus – Max Meuiner

Umbral Nimbus- Max Meuiner

the preference
is to not partake

thus, do parts
persist with aching

much akin to skin
forsaken

and inference
of its open ends

through foregone hope
denied amend

that only cloaks
a wartime pretense

in pensive pantomime
suspending

flush with fiery flashes

spurring tear-soaked
soft surrender

as those failed attempts
by hailed December misanthropes

whose fragile mark we missed

when tenuous hearts tempestuous
had stumbled
just to kiss
an ushered shadow’s curse

stark as stillness

set to filaments
of nimbic aureolae

these scarecrows
sowing ceaseless storms

bestowed upon us

bested by our time-worn stoic brand
of listless christening

forsworn
for sake
of Christ

or what we think
we know

or know
to think

our thoughts unflinching
tethered tight
to sinking vessels

versed in would-be servile vaunting
self-availed
and self-avowed

cowering as our symphonies wail
like ailing scripture
subsisting
on some Sylphium-shaped shield’s frail sense
of fleeting

