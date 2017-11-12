A Forum for Divergent Literature

Umbral Nimbus- Max Meuiner

the preference

is to not partake

thus, do parts

persist with aching

much akin to skin

forsaken

and inference

of its open ends

through foregone hope

denied amend

that only cloaks

a wartime pretense

in pensive pantomime

suspending

flush with fiery flashes

spurring tear-soaked

soft surrender

as those failed attempts

by hailed December misanthropes

whose fragile mark we missed

when tenuous hearts tempestuous

had stumbled

just to kiss

an ushered shadow’s curse

stark as stillness

set to filaments

of nimbic aureolae

these scarecrows

sowing ceaseless storms

bestowed upon us

bested by our time-worn stoic brand

of listless christening

forsworn

for sake

of Christ

or what we think

we know

or know

to think

our thoughts unflinching

tethered tight

to sinking vessels

versed in would-be servile vaunting

self-availed

and self-avowed

cowering as our symphonies wail

like ailing scripture

subsisting

on some Sylphium-shaped shield’s frail sense

of fleeting