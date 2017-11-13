Away Then-1Wise-Woman

1Wise-Woman on Whisper and the Roar
Then
Then, the day to day
All I could do was go
Away
Fear clouded memory
Duck and cover
Mind fucked like
A ravenous lover
Leaving me helpless
Weak
On the floor
A sobbing heap
My truth
Should be a lie
Just let me be free
The shape of fear
The shape of me
Hollowed eyes
Skeletal remains
Unknown depth of violence
The cage that kept me
Isn’t enough to protect me
The ones who are stronger
Yell louder
Throw harder
Stay away better
They mattered
I could be that
Away
I was tough
Away
I couldn’t be that at home
Among the ghosts
Of a catacomb
Never touched by sun
Taking out my rage on anyone
Except those who deserved it
That’s how it works, right?
Find the weak, the helpless, the slight
And let them have it
Reign down on the innocent
It’s easy
Empowering
It’s not you…
