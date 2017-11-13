Heart Shaped Box

lines of my heart

so crisp

clear

uncluttered

could sketch its contours

in bright sharpie against

stark white paper

at sixteen

when I was

definite

confident

sure

bold

when did  lines begin to blend

shift

disappear behind

opaque color wash

of midnight blue

amethyst

intricate complexity

painted fine black and silver

leaving more hidden

than revealed

when did this heart

become mystery

to myself?

i imagine precious rubies and pearls

locked in a puzzle box of sandalwood

fragrant

warm to the touch

but contents always

evasively out of reach

 

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

 

