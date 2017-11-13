Heart Shaped Box

lines of my heart
so crisp
clear
uncluttered
could sketch its contours
in bright sharpie against
stark white paper
at sixteen
when I was
definite
confident
sure
bold
when did lines begin to blend
shift
disappear behind
opaque color wash
of midnight blue
amethyst
intricate complexity
painted fine black and silver
leaving more hidden
than revealed
when did this heart
become mystery
to myself?
i imagine precious rubies and pearls
locked in a puzzle box of sandalwood
fragrant
warm to the touch
but contents always
evasively out of reach
