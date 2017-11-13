Morality Park – A.G. Diedericks

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Welcome to Morality Park

where sleeping dogs bark

and never lie

Where the fire in our hearts combust the torch of Lady Liberty

With flames that will enlighten

your misconceptions

We are the Arsonists

and tonight,

We will conflagrate the patriarchy!

Do not think us unkind

If you tell us

It’s just inside our mind

We’ll write you

a benevolent epitaph

whilst an empath

runs you a crimson bath

Mad Men tried to contain

the mosaic fragments of our delirium

inside prosaic bottles of lithium;

bereft of clarity

and dressed in normality

Restless sanity

Uncaged anxiety

with legislative amnesty

to fluctuate, and Soar

High, on top of the See-saw

In Morality Park;

There are no grey areas!

Yes, I’m talking to you rapists

You, who said you misread her signals

We’ll hang you by the wrong head

and blame it on a typo

from the judge’s sentence

We, the hypochondriacs