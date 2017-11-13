The Daily Song: Show Me Love/Robin Schulz & Richard Judge

Love the poetry of this

“Show Me Love”

There’s a notebook on the table

You can take it to the store so you won’t forget the groceries anymore

There’s a rifle in the cabinet that I used to fight a war

But to this day, I don’t know what I was fighting for

I’m fighting for

Will you show me love as we get olderAnd I’m falling at your feetAfter 30 years of serviceAnd one to fit our needShow me love as we grow colderLet our love provide the heatThat our older bones are missingBut our hearts will never meetThere’s a blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warmWhen I find you fast asleep at half past fourThere’s a record we keep turning that reminds us of our youthBut there’s still nothing as beautiful as you

Will you show me love as we get older

And I’m falling at your feet

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

That our older bones are missing

But our hearts will never meet

(As we grow colder

Love provide the heat

Older bones are missing

Hearts will never meet)

Because your hand belongs in my hand, belongs in your hand, belongs with… with me

(Blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm

There’s a record we keep turning that I used to turn you on)

Will you show me love as we get older

And I’m falling at your feet

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

After 30 years of service

And one to fit our need

Show me love as we grow colder

Let our love provide the heat

That our older bones are missing

But our hearts will never meet