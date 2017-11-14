Olde Punk shakes the foundation at RamJet Poetry
Pop goes your weasel
in mellifluous cloud
of unknown gasses
carotid arteries of the woe-begones
I can no longer think
with a hole in my head
Incontinent, as time
shits the slow minutes
that weep through the barrier
of ill intentions and seep out
like plasma onto the subsurface
of our minutiae
retrovirus of pandemic
spreading fingers inside a body
to enrapture and assimilate
for the survival of the whos and whats
and the gun-metal wants of
the wardog rabid malcontent
I have witnessed biting
his fleas in my fenced back yard
electric eyes don’t blink and never
shed tears on what they witness
staring fixed at all or none
conversion 2.0 is fear
massive convictions are fraught
in netting, pulled from the C’s
of negligence and commonality
through a fit to give what you get
voting downtown hard times
convolute the meanings
and instead homesteaders
and ranchers continue to…
4 thoughts on “Arithmetic”
Wow this is so good!
Isn’t it?!
Wow. This is brilliant.
Agreed- Olde Punk is brilliant
