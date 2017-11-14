For want of wings

the shortest distance
between two points
a straight line
the textbooks tell me
my restless legs
trace these strong diagonals
without hesitation
fingers rippling the air
as I stride
I am rarely languid
it is my heart
my soul
that hovers like the sandpiper
on sandy shores
drawn in by shiny flotsam
glittering jetsam
of poet souls
but always I scamper back
to safety when they draw near
worried that the tides of my wistfulness
will wash away socially sanctioned image
of who I am supposed to be
revealing the endless ache
that drowns me
Image courtesy of Pinterest: Raven embrace | Amy Judd
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved