For want of wings

the shortest distance

between two points

a straight line

the textbooks tell me

my restless legs

trace these strong diagonals

without hesitation

fingers rippling the air

as I stride

I am rarely languid

it is my heart

my soul

that hovers like the sandpiper

on sandy shores

drawn in by shiny flotsam

glittering jetsam

of poet souls

but always I scamper back

to safety when they draw near

worried that the tides of my wistfulness

will wash away socially sanctioned image

of who I am supposed to be

revealing the endless ache

that drowns me

Image courtesy of Pinterest: Raven embrace | Amy Judd

