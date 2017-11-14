That Which Was Awoken

Inspired by Old Punk’s Languid
I had been touched before
knots kneaded loose
from fibers stretched taut
until I flowed
like waves across
crushed shell
this laying of hands
this reverent cradling
awoke things unforeseen
forgotten SNPS
of ancestral memory
knocked loose
from lumbar fluid
bathed me
golden
I awoke misty morning angel
stigmata of roses
bleeding from tender palms
lullabies long forgotten
in mother’s tongue
spilled forth in fervent whispers
novenas that dispelled the darkness
and banished raw chill
from the bones
