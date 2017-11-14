That Which Was Awoken

Inspired by Old Punk’s Languid

I had been touched before

knots kneaded loose

from fibers stretched taut

until I flowed

like waves across

crushed shell

this laying of hands

this reverent cradling

awoke things unforeseen

forgotten  SNPS

of ancestral memory

knocked loose

from lumbar fluid

bathed me

golden

I awoke misty morning angel

stigmata of roses

bleeding from tender palms

lullabies long forgotten

in mother’s tongue

spilled forth in fervent whispers

novenas that dispelled the darkness

and banished raw chill

from the bones

 

Image Courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

2 thoughts on “That Which Was Awoken

