The Daily Song: Dusk/Allman Brown

Suits my melancholy mood. . .
[Verse 1]
Alone at the station again
The cry of the train in the night
It’s still such a long way to go
Bags at my feet
And memories at my back
Oh look, look how far I’ve come
[Chorus]
But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done
So many miles beneath the moon and the sun
So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh
So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark
[Verse 2]
Starlight above me when it died long ago
But still, it’s bright enough to live by
Drink deep from that well
Breathe in while you can, babe
This too shall fade
[Chorus]
But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done
So many miles beneath the moon and the sun
So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh
So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark
[Bridge]
(In this dark )
In the dark
(In this dark)
In the dark
(In this dark)
In the dark
Singing, singing, singing, singing, singing
Singing here in the dark
[Chorus]
But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done
So many miles beneath the moon and the sun
So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh
So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark
[Outro]
Alone at the station, yeah
The cry of the train in the night
Such a long way to go