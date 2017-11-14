The Daily Song: Dusk/Allman Brown

Suits my melancholy mood. . .

[Verse 1]

Alone at the station again

The cry of the train in the night

It’s still such a long way to go

Bags at my feet

And memories at my back

Oh look, look how far I’ve come

[Chorus]

But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done

So many miles beneath the moon and the sun

So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh

So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark

[Verse 2]

Starlight above me when it died long ago

But still, it’s bright enough to live by

Drink deep from that well

Breathe in while you can, babe

This too shall fade

[Chorus]

But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done

So many miles beneath the moon and the sun

So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh

So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark

[Bridge]

(In this dark )

In the dark

(In this dark)

In the dark

(In this dark)

In the dark

Singing, singing, singing, singing, singing

Singing here in the dark

[Chorus]

But there’s still so many miles to go before I’m done

So many miles beneath the moon and the sun

So many miles, oh-oh oh-oh

So for now, I’m just singing here in the dark

[Outro]

Alone at the station, yeah

The cry of the train in the night

Such a long way to go