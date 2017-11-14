The Dinosaur Poem.- Rahul Gaur

Fear of the unknown unsettles

the clarity I was happily settled in

The unsettling turns into a grim excitement

as ego burns the fear away into a galaxy unknown.

I embark.

They appear, towering 20 feet above the trees

Resilient, sturdy legs and a roar that deafens even silence

In hope for an unknown galaxy, I ignored the unknown of the Earth

The dinosaurs.

They face me, or rather ignore my existence as

just another particle of dust that rises from the stomp of their feet

With every step, they take, I and my anxiety rise high

Anxiety turns to numbing, numbing to fear, fear to flight

I run.

A voice, I hear, as if a part of me

“Save them. Do not be afraid of them.”

Still running. But to them, I was possibly in the same place.

They recognise me, and with a pace slower than a bullet

but with a force stronger than a bomb, they pick up their feet.

I look back, and a delirium comes over

I see.

The sky no longer blue, but a burning yellow

The dinosaurs no longer moving, but content at their fate

A fate that had written death. Watching them, I realise life

But I. I… trip over a rock as they trip over theirs.

I die.

Back into the clarity, I ask for some it

“You could not save them….again”

I reply, “Gladly, history isn’t mine to change”

I walk out from the simulation to enter into a trap

A life where I crave content through things

A life where clarity is a form of insanity.

So as I walk, I wait for the asteroid

to fall from the sky.

Waiting to close my eyes.

I am a 21-year-old film-maker based in India and I write poetry and short stories side by side. I have been featured once in the National Poetry Writing Month and since then I’ve inculcated a drive to write poetry to express and understand myself better and mainly because I don’t know what else to do other than write. My favourite writers include Franz Kafka, David Foster Wallace, Fernando Pessoa and Stephen King.

