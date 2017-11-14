Yes ma’am. That’s why we write. Because it fucking hurts

A deeply felt thank you to my dear friend Old Punk. Your keen eye, wisdom, sense of humor, endless compassion and well-timed kicks in the ass mean more me than I can ever express.

I know that I apologize too much

for the things I say

for the things I write

for the things I do

for not caring enough

for caring too much

for bleeding a little too much

on the screen

for breathing

for existing

past the age of 30

which I never envisioned

and suspect that the universe

has never quite approved of

plans retribution

I am trying to stop apologizing

for anything and everything

and instead start expressing my gratitude

when you listen

when you read my words

when you forgive my actions

accept the caring I do have to offer

hand me the bandages

allow me the space to breath

encourage me to keep existing

remind me that I have gravity

that my writing speaks to people

thank you for holding vigil

while I continue this painful

wrenching rebirth

that is full of danger

tears

dark thoughts

darker humor

and for reminding me that we write

because it fucking hurts

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved