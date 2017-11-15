A Forum for Divergent Literature

Blank Verse – David Lohrey

I’m asked to ignore too much…look the other way.

In fact, I should call my poems empty poems.

“Never-mind poetry,” that’d be a better name.

I’ll write poems about nothing. Poems that say

absolutely nothing but say it well. I’ll write poetry

that resemble Rothko’s paintings of voids, great hollow,

pulsating works of art, undulating existential blobs

from the bottom of the heart, written down but just

as easily forgotten.

Poems celebrating everything that’s good and wholesome,

that’ll be my racket. Easter eggs before they’re broken,

poems about Elvis as a matador printed on black velvet, with

HOME SWEET HOME embroidered in sequins and little

plastic pearls, with hymns to the Almighty. They’ll be called blank

verse and can be served with dessert toppings like apple sauce,

chocolate or maple syrup. Those would be apt subjects for a howdy-doody

poet like me. We’ll call them…