Shimmer in Blue- December Rose

I was designed for a shimmer in blue for a merry sailor tune

for all of the things that titillate you

I can see the wide open sea the salt air breeze

like a veil and ring like my bride to be

and so I ebb and flow I ne’er let go

let the words sing into an ocean throe.

Now my heart throbs and floats and bobs as I ask the cob

why roots start growing where there’s a meal on the hob.

He looks at me with a tear in his eye he says to me that he learned to fly

on a warm, summer day with a clear blue sky but for every memory adventures bring

you never forget your first goodbye.

My name is December Rose… Well, that’s not entirely true, but I prefer that name as a writer. Just like everyone else, I’m not just a writer. I’m also not just a musician, engineer, coffee enthusiast, or child, but I am all of those things and plus a bit more. I’ve lived life and had my share of wonderful and regrettable experiences, and found that my place in the world seems to be in words. I like to tell stories about my friends because they’re all quirky characters, and I think they could all be legends, if they’d let themselves. I like to write poetry about the beautiful things in life, and yeah, sometimes I get a bit melancholy. Really, my December Rose blog is all about wearing my heart on my sleeve and keeping up my creative writing skills, since my job requires zero creativity, and if I went all day without some sort of outlet, I’d lose myself. I’d appreciate any and all critique (don’t worry about sparing my feelings. If you’re coming from the angle of trying to help me improve, I’ll understand even the most nit-picky critique) because I do intend to write and publish books someday. I also just love people, and if my writing can be an inspiration or simply bring a smile to even one other human, it’ll be worth it to me. My goal is to make memories, be in memories, and give others something to remember.

“God gave us memories so we could have roses in December” – J. M. Barrie (author of Peter Pan)