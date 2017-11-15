The Fermi Paradox Revisited – Henna Sjöblom

A Forum for Divergent Literature

I had a panic attack in the street once.

I couldn’t go home, so

I just sat on the ground, screaming,

my makeup smeared all over my face, my nose blazing red like Rudolph the Reindeer’s, and the sounds erupting from my mouth were not some modest sniffles or erotic sighs, but hideous, wet gargles as of a jellyfish being dropped into a juice blender.

No one would look at me.

Everyone passed by in a hurry, acting as if I was a spot on their retina, a threat to the orderly society. The madness that lures behind the corner as we sit crouched in silence, pondering the significance of emphatic connection

Stuck on the wrong frequency

I adjust my vocal chords again

humming sweet nothings into the radio transmitter

A distress-call from a dying race

Knowledge of our ultimate uselessness

has been a splinter dug into my backbone, ticking…