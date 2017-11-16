A poet’s world-yaskhan/yassy in Poetry

yaskhan

A poet was born when the heart began to cry Embracing the page to scribble from nib's eye. Words drench the walls around the heart Flipping the bloodrate to a new start. The heart rushes to the tune of syllable, word Spilling like a rainbow into a colorful blur. Blossoms of the soul that unfurl Gift of scent unfolding into a whirl. Rhyme and rhythm begin to grow Verses with reason begin to flow. Poets understand poet's woes Like petals of a flower in motion heard. Cracks in the soul heal to forget A smile drowns all the regret. And the cry of the words not denied Tears of ink run down cheeks, now dried. Whispers of the soul now find their voice Thoughts that once bled speak a new rejoice.